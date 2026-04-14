Trade Aeon Co., Ltd. - 8267 CFD

What is Aeon Co., Ltd. (8267)?

Aeon Co., Ltd. is a Japanese retail conglomerate operating a variety of store formats including supermarkets, convenience stores, and shopping malls. The company serves a broad customer base with products ranging from groceries and household goods to apparel and general merchandise. Aeon is one of the largest retail groups in Japan and has expanded its operations internationally, particularly in Asia. The company focuses on supply chain management, customer service, and sustainability initiatives. Aeon also engages in financial services and other related businesses. Its retail operations aim to provide comprehensive shopping experiences through diverse store brands and formats. The company invests in technology and infrastructure to support its distribution and sales networks.

Aeon Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trades as Aeon Co., Ltd. trades at ¥1720.12. The price has shifted between ¥1698.29 and ¥1729.56 during the session, reflecting a daily change of -0.2782%.

FAQ: Aeon Co., Ltd. (8267)

What is the current price of 8267 stock?

The current price stands at ¥1720.12.

Does 8267 pay dividends?

Aeon Co., Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 8267 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Aeon Co., Ltd. has a registered presence in Dubai via a regional office.

What is 8267 best known for?

Aeon Co., Ltd. is most famous for operating retail stores and supermarkets.

What assets are typically shown together with 8267?

Commonly shown alongside 8267: Strategy, L&G Cyber Security UCITS ETF, Schwab 1000 Index ETF