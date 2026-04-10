Trade CD Projekt SA - CDR CFD

What is CD Projekt SA (CDR)?

CD Projekt SA is a Polish video game developer, publisher, and distributor headquartered in Warsaw. Founded in 1994, the company initially focused on distributing foreign video games in Poland before transitioning to game development. It is best known for creating The Witcher series, a franchise based on the fantasy novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, which has received critical acclaim and commercial success. CD Projekt SA also developed Cyberpunk 2077, an open-world role-playing game set in a dystopian future. The company operates through two main divisions: CD Projekt Red, responsible for game development, and GOG.com, a digital distribution platform offering DRM-free games. CD Projekt SA emphasizes narrative-driven games with rich storytelling and complex characters. The company has garnered a reputation for its commitment to quality and post-release support, including free downloadable content and updates. It plays a significant role in the global video game industry, contributing to Poland's presence in the sector.

CD Projekt SA Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the current market environment for Asseco South Eastern Europe SA, trading at zł245.802. The intraday price swings between zł240.798 and zł247.198, with a change of +0.2453%.

FAQ: CD Projekt SA (CDR)

What is the current price of CDR stock?

CD Projekt SA’s stock is trading at zł245.802.

Does CDR pay dividends?

CD Projekt SA pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CDR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CD Projekt SA does not maintain an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and relies on partners for regional distribution.

What is CDR best known for?

CD Projekt SA is most famous for producing the Witcher video game series and Cyberpunk 2077.

What assets are typically shown together with CDR?

Commonly shown alongside CDR: L&G UK Equity UCITS ETF, IntegraFin, Cathay Pacific Airways