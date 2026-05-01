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Trade Intercontinental Exchange - ICE CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-05-01 19:47:31
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.2
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021596 %
(-$4.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02160%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000626 %
(-$0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00063%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close157.64
Open157.34
1-Year Change-6.35%
Day's Range154.62 - 157.9

Trade Intercontinental Exchange - ICE CFD

What is ICE (ICE)?

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses, and data services for financial and commodity markets. The company provides platforms for trading and clearing a variety of asset classes including equities, fixed income, derivatives, and energy commodities. ICE also offers market data and analytics services to support market participants. Its operations facilitate price discovery, risk management, and capital formation across multiple financial markets worldwide. The company has expanded its footprint through acquisitions and organic growth, integrating technology and regulatory expertise. ICE plays a significant role in the infrastructure of global financial markets by providing transparent and efficient trading and clearing solutions.

ICE Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market conditions, with ICE currently trading at $155.79. Throughout the day, it has moved between $155.02 and $160.35, with the daily change standing at -1.387%.

FAQ: ICE (ICE)

What is the current price of ICE stock?

ICE is currently priced at $155.79.

Does ICE pay dividends?

ICE pays dividends to its investors.

Does ICE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ICE has an official office in the UAE located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is ICE best known for?

ICE is most famous for operating global financial exchanges and clearing houses.

What assets are typically shown together with ICE?

Commonly shown alongside ICE: MSA Safety Inc, VRG SA, Banca Mediolanum S.p.A.

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Related News
Reuters NewsEurope
13:42 (UTC), 30 April 2026
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11:39 (UTC), 30 April 2026
Intercontinental Exchange beats Q1 profit, revenue estimates on market demand
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11:37 (UTC), 30 April 2026
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11:34 (UTC), 30 April 2026
Intercontinental Exchange first-quarter profit rises on strong trading activity
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11:33 (UTC), 30 April 2026
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11:30 (UTC), 30 April 2026
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