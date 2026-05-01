Trade Intercontinental Exchange - ICE CFD

What is ICE (ICE)?

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses, and data services for financial and commodity markets. The company provides platforms for trading and clearing a variety of asset classes including equities, fixed income, derivatives, and energy commodities. ICE also offers market data and analytics services to support market participants. Its operations facilitate price discovery, risk management, and capital formation across multiple financial markets worldwide. The company has expanded its footprint through acquisitions and organic growth, integrating technology and regulatory expertise. ICE plays a significant role in the infrastructure of global financial markets by providing transparent and efficient trading and clearing solutions.

ICE Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market conditions, with ICE currently trading at $155.79. Throughout the day, it has moved between $155.02 and $160.35, with the daily change standing at -1.387%.

FAQ: ICE (ICE)

What is the current price of ICE stock?

ICE is currently priced at $155.79.

Does ICE pay dividends?

ICE pays dividends to its investors.

Does ICE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ICE has an official office in the UAE located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is ICE best known for?

ICE is most famous for operating global financial exchanges and clearing houses.

What assets are typically shown together with ICE?

Commonly shown alongside ICE: MSA Safety Inc, VRG SA, Banca Mediolanum S.p.A.