Trade Ferrovial, S.A. - FER CFD

What is Ferrovial (FER)?

Ferrovial is a multinational company specializing in infrastructure development and management. Founded in Spain, the company operates across various sectors including construction, toll roads, airports, and urban services. Ferrovial is recognized for its involvement in large-scale infrastructure projects worldwide, focusing on sustainable and innovative solutions. Its activities encompass the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of infrastructure assets, contributing to urban development and connectivity. The company emphasizes environmental responsibility and technological advancement in its projects. Ferrovial's portfolio includes highways, airports, and public transportation systems, reflecting a diversified approach to infrastructure management. It collaborates with public and private entities to deliver long-term infrastructure solutions. The company also engages in services related to facility management and urban services, aiming to enhance quality of life in urban environments. Ferrovial's global presence and expertise position it as a significant player in the infrastructure sector, with a commitment to efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

Ferrovial Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session trends, with Ferrovial at €59.66. The intraday range spans from €59.57 to €60.15, reflecting a change of -2.1018% today.

FAQ: Ferrovial (FER)

What is the current price of FER stock?

Ferrovial's latest trading price is €59.66.

Does FER pay dividends?

Ferrovial pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FER have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ferrovial has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is FER best known for?

Ferrovial is most famous for its infrastructure development and management services.

What assets are typically shown together with FER?

Commonly shown alongside FER: National Health Investors Inc, Amentum Holdings Inc, WisdomTree Cloud Computing UCITS ETF