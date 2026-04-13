Trade Eurofins Scientific - ERFp CFD

What is Eurofins (ERFp)?

Eurofins Scientific is an international group of laboratories headquartered in Luxembourg that provides a range of testing and support services to various industries. Founded in 1987, the company specializes in bio-analytical testing, encompassing food, environment, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic products. Eurofins operates a network of laboratories across multiple countries, delivering analytical testing services that include chemical, microbiological, and molecular analyses. The company serves clients in sectors such as agriculture, food safety, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceuticals, supporting regulatory compliance and quality assurance efforts. Eurofins is recognized for its extensive scientific expertise and investment in research and development, enabling it to offer innovative testing methodologies and comprehensive laboratory services. The organization emphasizes adherence to international standards and certifications to maintain high-quality testing processes. Eurofins' broad service portfolio and global presence position it as a significant player in the laboratory testing industry, catering to the needs of both public and private sector customers worldwide.

Eurofins Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market activity, as Eurofins is priced at €63.5. The day’s trading has ranged from €63.05 up to €63.3, with a daily change percentage of -1.1746%.

FAQ: Eurofins (ERFp)

What is the current price of ERFp stock?

Eurofins' stock is currently priced at €63.5.

Does ERFp pay dividends?

Eurofins pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ERFp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Eurofins has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is ERFp best known for?

Eurofins is most famous for its bio-analytical testing services.

What assets are typically shown together with ERFp?

Commonly shown alongside ERFp: Invesco Consumer Discretionary S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, UL Solutions Inc