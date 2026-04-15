Trade Fisher & Paykel Healthcare - FPHau CFD

What is Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (FPHau)?

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is a New Zealand-based company specializing in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care, and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company develops products that support patients with respiratory conditions, including humidification therapy, non-invasive ventilation, and neonatal care. Its product range includes devices such as respiratory humidifiers, nasal masks, and circuits used in hospitals and homecare settings. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare operates globally, serving healthcare providers and patients in multiple countries. The company emphasizes innovation and research to improve clinical outcomes and patient comfort. It maintains manufacturing facilities in New Zealand and other locations to support its international distribution network. The company is recognized for its contributions to respiratory care technology and its focus on improving patient quality of life through advanced medical solutions.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market fluctuations, with Fisher & Paykel Healthcare currently trading at A$31.892. Its intraday range spans from A$31.508 to A$31.908, reflecting a daily change of +1.2409%.

FAQ: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (FPHau)

What is the current price of FPHau stock?

The current price stands at A$31.892.

Does FPHau pay dividends?

The company pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FPHau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is FPHau best known for?

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is most famous for its innovative respiratory care and medical devices.

What assets are typically shown together with FPHau?

Commonly shown alongside FPHau: NUVALENT CL A ORD, Eli Lilly & Co, Genworth Financial Inc