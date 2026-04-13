Trade Genworth Financial Inc - GNW CFD

What is Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)?

Genworth Financial Inc is a financial services company that provides a range of insurance products and services. Its offerings include life insurance, long-term care insurance, mortgage insurance, and annuities. The company serves individual and institutional clients, focusing on risk management and retirement planning solutions. Genworth Financial operates through various subsidiaries and maintains a presence in multiple geographic markets. The company’s mortgage insurance segment provides coverage to lenders and investors against borrower default on mortgage loans. Its life insurance and long-term care insurance products are designed to address consumer needs related to health, aging, and financial security. Genworth Financial’s operations are influenced by regulatory environments governing insurance and financial services. The company also engages in investment management activities to support its insurance liabilities and policyholder obligations. Its business model integrates underwriting, risk assessment, and claims management within the insurance industry.

Genworth Financial Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity for Genworth Financial Inc, with the stock at $8.65. The intraday price range has been $8.4 to $8.63, accompanied by a daily change of -2.1789%.

FAQ: Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

What is the current price of GNW stock?

Genworth Financial Inc is currently priced at $8.65.

Does GNW pay dividends?

Genworth Financial Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does GNW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Genworth Financial Inc has a registered presence in the UAE but does not maintain an official office in DIFC or Dubai Internet City.

What is GNW best known for?

Genworth Financial Inc is most famous for its mortgage insurance and long-term care insurance products.

What assets are typically shown together with GNW?

Commonly shown alongside GNW: Asseco South Eastern Europe SA, Rocket Companies, Inc., Robert Walters PLC