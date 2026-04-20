Trade UL Solutions Inc - ULS CFD

What is UL Solutions Inc (ULS)?

UL Solutions Inc is a global safety science company that provides testing, certification, inspection, auditing, and advisory services. The company supports a wide range of industries including consumer electronics, industrial equipment, building materials, and sustainability sectors. Its services aim to enhance product safety, compliance, and performance, helping clients meet regulatory requirements and industry standards. UL Solutions operates laboratories and offices worldwide, employing technical experts who conduct rigorous evaluations and assessments. The company also offers software and data solutions to assist businesses in managing risk and ensuring quality. Its role in safety science contributes to public health and safety by promoting trust in products and systems.

UL Solutions Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels, with UL Solutions Inc priced at $92.26. The price has varied between $88.05 and $92.35, reflecting a daily change of +0.3381%.

FAQ: UL Solutions Inc (ULS)

What is the current price of ULS stock?

UL Solutions Inc's latest price is $92.26.

Does ULS pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ULS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

UL Solutions Inc has a registered presence in the UAE, including an office in Dubai Internet City.

What is ULS best known for?

UL Solutions Inc is most famous for its safety certification and testing services.

What assets are typically shown together with ULS?

Commonly shown alongside ULS: Apache, Hansen, SIKA