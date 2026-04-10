Trade Apache - APA CFD

What is Apache (APA)?

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Founded in the mid-20th century, Apache operates in various regions including North America, Egypt, and the North Sea. The company focuses on onshore and offshore resource extraction, employing advanced technologies to enhance recovery and operational efficiency. Apache's activities encompass upstream operations, with an emphasis on unconventional resources and enhanced oil recovery techniques. The company also engages in midstream and marketing operations to support its core exploration and production business.

Apache Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, showing Apache at $38.71. It has traded between $38.23 and $39.06 today, with a daily percentage move of -0.7453%.

FAQ: Apache (APA)

What is the current price of APA stock?

Apache's current price is $38.71.

Does APA pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does APA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Apache operates through partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office.

What is APA best known for?

Apache is most famous for its oil and gas exploration and production activities.

What assets are typically shown together with APA?

Commonly shown alongside APA: The EW Scripps Co, Stride Inc, HUB24 Limited