Trade ESS Tech, Inc. - GWH CFD

What is ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)?

ESS Tech Inc. is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of energy storage solutions. The company focuses on producing advanced battery systems that utilize iron flow battery technology, aiming to provide scalable and sustainable energy storage options for various applications. ESS Tech's products are designed to support renewable energy integration, grid reliability, and commercial and industrial energy needs. The company emphasizes safety, longevity, and environmental sustainability in its battery technologies. ESS Tech operates within the broader energy sector, contributing to the transition toward cleaner energy sources by addressing challenges related to energy storage and management. Its solutions are intended to enhance energy efficiency and support the adoption of renewable energy infrastructure. The company engages in research and development activities to advance its technology and expand its product offerings. ESS Tech collaborates with partners and customers across different markets to implement its energy storage systems in diverse settings.

ESS Tech Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market dynamics with ESS Tech Inc. trading at $1.18. The price range today has been from $1.13 to $1.2, reflecting a daily change of -2.5862%.

FAQ: ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

What is the current price of GWH stock?

The current price stands at $1.18.

Does GWH pay dividends?

ESS Tech Inc. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does GWH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ESS Tech Inc. operates in the UAE through partners without a direct office or subsidiary.

What is GWH best known for?

ESS Tech Inc. is most famous for its advanced energy storage solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with GWH?

Commonly shown alongside GWH: Basler AG, SouthState Bank Corp, Sprott Junior Uranium Miners UCITS ETF