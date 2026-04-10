Trade Basler AG - BSLd CFD

What is Basler AG (BSLd)?

Basler AG is a German company specializing in the development and manufacturing of digital cameras for industrial and commercial applications. Founded in 1988, the company has established itself as a key player in the machine vision industry, providing imaging solutions that support automation, quality assurance, and process control across various sectors. Basler's product portfolio includes area scan cameras, line scan cameras, and embedded vision solutions, which are utilized in fields such as factory automation, medical technology, traffic monitoring, and retail. The company emphasizes innovation in camera technology, including advancements in sensor design and interface standards. Basler operates globally, serving a diverse customer base through subsidiaries and distribution partners. Its focus on research and development aims to address evolving market demands and technological trends. The company maintains a commitment to quality and reliability, aligning its operations with international standards and certifications. Basler AG's contributions have been influential in the integration of imaging technology within automated systems and intelligent devices.

Basler AG Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market fluctuations, with Amrize Ltd currently priced at €13.535. The price range this session has been from €12.585 to €13.545, reflecting a daily change percentage of +4.9593%.

FAQ: Basler AG (BSLd)

What is the current price of BSLd stock?

The current price is €13.535.

Does BSLd pay dividends?

Basler AG pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does BSLd have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Basler AG has no official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners only.

What is BSLd best known for?

Basler AG is most famous for its industrial digital cameras and vision technologies.

What assets are typically shown together with BSLd?

Commonly shown alongside BSLd: Netskope Inc, Veeco Instruments Inc, Highwoods Properties Inc