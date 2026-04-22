Trade Highwoods Properties Inc - HIW CFD

What is Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)?

Highwoods Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management, and development of office properties primarily located in the United States. The company specializes in acquiring and operating commercial real estate assets, with a portfolio that includes office buildings in major metropolitan markets. Highwoods Properties aims to provide office space solutions to a diverse range of tenants, including corporate, government, and professional service clients. The company engages in property management activities to maintain and enhance the value of its assets, and it also pursues development and redevelopment projects to expand its portfolio. Highwoods Properties operates with an emphasis on long-term asset appreciation and income generation through leasing activities. The company is structured to comply with REIT regulations, which require it to distribute a significant portion of taxable income to shareholders. Its operations contribute to the commercial real estate sector by providing office environments that support business activities across various industries.

Highwoods Properties Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with Horace Mann Educators Corp currently at $23.93. It has moved between $23.52 and $24.11, reflecting a daily percentage change of -0.1259%.

FAQ: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

What is the current price of HIW stock?

Highwoods Properties Inc's stock price is $23.93.

Does HIW pay dividends?

Highwoods Properties Inc pays dividends.

Does HIW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Highwoods Properties Inc operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is HIW best known for?

Highwoods Properties Inc is most famous for its commercial real estate properties.

What assets are typically shown together with HIW?

Commonly shown alongside HIW: Twilio Inc, Dover, Innventure Inc