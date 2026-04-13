Trade Dover - DOV CFD

What is Dover (DOV)?

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer that provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, and support services through multiple operating segments. The company serves a broad range of industries including energy, engineered products, fluids, and refrigeration and food equipment. Dover's operations encompass the design, production, and distribution of specialized industrial products and technologies. The company is structured to focus on innovation and operational excellence, aiming to deliver solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency for its customers. Dover's portfolio includes a variety of brands and businesses that operate independently while benefiting from shared resources and expertise. The company maintains a global presence with facilities and customers worldwide, emphasizing sustainable practices and technological advancement in its manufacturing processes.

Dover Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by transactional activity, with Dover currently at $217.95. The intraday price has ranged from $213.36 to $217.56, reflecting a daily change of +0.023%.

FAQ: Dover (DOV)

What is the current price of DOV stock?

The current price of Dover is $217.95.

Does DOV pay dividends?

Dover pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does DOV have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Dover operates in the UAE through regional offices located in Dubai Internet City.

What is DOV best known for?

Dover is most famous for its diversified industrial products and equipment manufacturing.

What assets are typically shown together with DOV?

Commonly shown alongside DOV: CCL Industries Inc, Exagen Inc., Great Southern Bancorp