Trade Equity Residential - EQR CFD

What is Equity Residential (EQR)?

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of residential rental properties. The company focuses on urban and high-density suburban markets in the United States, offering a portfolio of apartment communities. Equity Residential's operations include property management services aimed at maintaining and enhancing asset value. It targets a range of renters, including professionals and families, with various housing options. The company emphasizes sustainable building practices and community engagement in its developments. Its business model centers on generating rental income and long-term capital appreciation through real estate investments. Equity Residential is recognized as one of the largest publicly traded residential landlords in the U.S.

Equity Residential Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market conditions, with Equity Residential at $60.48. It has traded between $59.9 and $60.86, changing by -1.1618% so far today.

FAQ: Equity Residential (EQR)

What is the current price of EQR stock?

The stock is currently priced at $60.48.

Does EQR pay dividends?

Equity Residential pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does EQR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Equity Residential does not maintain a direct regional office in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is EQR best known for?

Equity Residential is most famous for its residential real estate investment and management.

What assets are typically shown together with EQR?

Commonly shown alongside EQR: Fosun, BYD Electronic International Co Limited, Capitol Federal