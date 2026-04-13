Trade Dow Inc. - DOW CFD

What is Dow Inc. (DOW)?

Dow Inc. is a multinational chemical corporation headquartered in Midland, Michigan. The company produces a broad range of chemical, plastic, and agricultural products used in various industries including packaging, infrastructure, and consumer care. Dow operates through multiple business segments that focus on advanced materials, performance materials, and coatings. The company emphasizes innovation and sustainability in its product development and manufacturing processes. Dow serves customers worldwide and maintains a global manufacturing footprint. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals, intermediates, and polymers that contribute to diverse applications across industrial and consumer markets.

Dow Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity for Dow Inc., at $40.05. It has traded between $39.72 and $40.55, reflecting a daily percentage shift of +2.5937%.

FAQ: Dow Inc. (DOW)

What is the current price of DOW stock?

The last traded price of Dow Inc. is $40.05.

Does DOW pay dividends?

Dow Inc. pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does DOW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Dow Inc. operates in the UAE through distributors without an official regional office.

What is DOW best known for?

Dow Inc. is most famous for its chemical manufacturing and materials science products.

What assets are typically shown together with DOW?

Commonly shown alongside DOW: Insperity Inc, China Southern Airlines, Baxter