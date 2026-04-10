Trade Currys PLC - CURY.L CFD

What is Currys PLC (CURY.L)?

Currys PLC is a British multinational electrical and telecommunications retailer headquartered in the United Kingdom. The company operates a range of retail stores and online platforms, specializing in consumer electronics, household appliances, and related services. It serves a diverse customer base by offering products such as computers, televisions, mobile phones, and kitchen appliances. Currys PLC has a long-standing presence in the retail sector, with a focus on providing a wide selection of technology products and solutions. The company also offers installation, repair, and technical support services to complement its product offerings. Its operations extend across various regions, emphasizing both physical retail locations and e-commerce channels. Currys PLC plays a significant role in the consumer electronics market by adapting to evolving technology trends and consumer preferences. The company is structured to meet the demands of both individual consumers and business clients, maintaining a comprehensive approach to retail and service delivery within the technology sector.

Currys PLC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market trading, as Currys PLC trades around £1.35936. It has experienced an intraday price movement between £1.33765 and £1.36763, amounting to a +1.6407% change.

FAQ: Currys PLC (CURY.L)

What is the current price of CURY.L stock?

The share price is currently £1.35936.

Does CURY.L pay dividends?

Currys PLC pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CURY.L have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Currys PLC operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is CURY.L best known for?

Currys PLC is most famous for retailing consumer electronics and household appliances.

What assets are typically shown together with CURY.L?

Commonly shown alongside CURY.L: DHT Holdings Inc, American Water, EML Payments Limited