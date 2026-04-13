Trade DHT Holdings Inc - DHT CFD

What is DHT Holdings Inc (DHT)?

DHT Holdings Inc is a publicly traded company engaged in the ownership and operation of crude oil tankers. The company focuses on the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products through its fleet of vessels, which primarily includes Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs). DHT Holdings operates globally, serving major oil producers, refiners, and traders by providing maritime shipping services. The company emphasizes vessel maintenance and operational efficiency to meet industry standards and regulatory requirements. It is headquartered in the United States and maintains a presence in key maritime markets. DHT Holdings is part of the shipping industry, which is influenced by global oil demand, freight rates, and geopolitical factors. The company’s business model involves chartering its vessels under various contract structures, including time charters and spot market engagements. It aims to generate revenue through the transportation of crude oil across international trade routes.

DHT Holdings Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading, with Fidelity US Equity Research Enhanced UCITS ETF priced at $17.56. The daily trading range lies between $17.4 and $17.96, with a percentage change of +0.6315%.

FAQ: DHT Holdings Inc (DHT)

What is the current price of DHT stock?

The current price stands at $17.56.

Does DHT pay dividends?

DHT Holdings Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DHT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

DHT Holdings Inc does not have a direct regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates primarily through global shipping routes and partners.

What is DHT best known for?

The company is most famous for owning and operating a large fleet of crude oil tankers.

What assets are typically shown together with DHT?

Commonly shown alongside DHT: Polymetals Resources Limited, Altimmune, Inc., Fossil Group, Inc.