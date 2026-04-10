Trade American Water Works - AWK CFD

What is American Water (AWK)?

American Water is the largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company in the United States. It provides water and wastewater services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across multiple states. The company operates and maintains water treatment plants, distribution systems, and wastewater facilities, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards for water quality and environmental protection. American Water’s services include water supply, wastewater collection and treatment, and infrastructure management. The company invests in infrastructure upgrades and technology to enhance service reliability and efficiency. It serves a diverse customer base, including municipalities, businesses, and individual consumers. American Water plays a critical role in managing water resources and supporting public health through its utility operations.

American Water Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by session volatility, with American Water currently at $137.29. The price has fluctuated between $136.22 and $139.45, registering a daily change of -1.6319%.

FAQ: American Water (AWK)

What is the current price of AWK stock?

The stock is priced at $137.29 currently.

Does AWK pay dividends?

American Water pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AWK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

American Water operates in the UAE through partnerships without a direct office or subsidiary.

What is AWK best known for?

It is most famous for providing water and wastewater services in the U.S.

What assets are typically shown together with AWK?

Commonly shown alongside AWK: Dynatrace, Biogaia, KE Holdings Inc.