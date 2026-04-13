Trade CSX Corp - CSX CFD

What is CSX (CSX)?

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company primarily focused on rail-based freight transportation. It operates an extensive rail network that spans the eastern United States, providing rail services for a variety of industries including agriculture, automotive, chemicals, energy, and industrial products. CSX plays a critical role in the supply chain by facilitating the movement of goods across long distances efficiently and cost-effectively. The company invests in infrastructure, technology, and safety to enhance operational performance and reliability. CSX's business model centers on providing integrated transportation solutions that connect customers to markets. It also offers intermodal services that combine rail and truck transportation. The company is committed to sustainability efforts, including reducing emissions and promoting environmentally responsible practices within the transportation sector.

CSX Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading activity, with CSX currently trading at $42.18. The intraday price has ranged between $41.88 and $42.21, amounting to a daily change of -0.3318%.

FAQ: CSX (CSX)

What is the current price of CSX stock?

CSX's current price is $42.18.

Does CSX pay dividends?

CSX pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CSX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CSX does not have an official regional office in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is CSX best known for?

CSX is most famous for its rail-based freight transportation services.

What assets are typically shown together with CSX?

Commonly shown alongside CSX: Keppel DC Reit, China Merchants Securities, Hancock Whitney Corp