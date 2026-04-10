Trade Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A. - CAF CFD

What is CAF (CAF)?

CAF (Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles) is a Spanish company specializing in the design, manufacture, and maintenance of railway vehicles and equipment. It produces a range of rolling stock, including high-speed trains, metros, trams, and locomotives. CAF serves clients worldwide, offering customized solutions to meet diverse transportation needs. The company integrates engineering, manufacturing, and after-sales services to support the lifecycle of its products. It is recognized for its technological innovation and commitment to sustainable mobility. CAF contributes to the development of public transportation infrastructure by providing advanced rail solutions that enhance urban and intercity transit systems.

CAF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by CAF’s trading price of €61.6. The intraday high and low are €61.5 and €60.1, showing a daily percentage change of +0.9885%.

FAQ: CAF (CAF)

What is the current price of CAF stock?

The current price of CAF is €61.6.

Does CAF pay dividends?

CAF pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CAF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CAF operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official office.

What is CAF best known for?

CAF is most famous for manufacturing railway vehicles and infrastructure equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with CAF?

Commonly shown alongside CAF: SPDR MSCI Europe Communication Services UCITS ETF, Highwoods Properties Inc, Xtrackers S&P Select Frontier Swap UCITS ETF