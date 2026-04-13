Trade Enovis Corporation - ENOV CFD

What is Enovis Corporation (ENOV)?

Enovis Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in orthopedic and surgical products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of devices and instruments used in musculoskeletal healthcare. Its product offerings include solutions for joint reconstruction, sports medicine, and spine care. Enovis serves healthcare providers globally, supporting surgical procedures and patient rehabilitation. The company emphasizes innovation and research to advance treatment options in orthopedic surgery. It operates through multiple business segments focused on different aspects of musculoskeletal health. Enovis maintains manufacturing facilities and distribution networks to support its global operations. The company adheres to regulatory standards governing medical devices and healthcare products. Its portfolio includes proprietary technologies designed to improve patient outcomes and surgical efficiency. Enovis collaborates with medical professionals and institutions to develop products aligned with clinical needs.

Enovis Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading activity with Enovis Corporation priced at $25.13. The intraday range spans from $23.6 to $24.79, corresponding to a daily change of +1.7695%.

FAQ: Enovis Corporation (ENOV)

What is the current price of ENOV stock?

The current price stands at $25.13.

Does ENOV pay dividends?

Enovis Corporation pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ENOV have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Enovis Corporation does not maintain an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is ENOV best known for?

The company is most famous for developing medical devices and orthopedics products.

What assets are typically shown together with ENOV?

Commonly shown alongside ENOV: ABF, JFE Holdings, Inc., WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund