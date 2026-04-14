Trade JFE Holdings, Inc. - 5411 CFD

What is JFE Holdings, Inc. (5411)?

JFE Holdings, Inc. is a Japanese corporation engaged in the steel manufacturing and engineering sectors. Formed through the merger of major steel producers, the company operates integrated steelworks producing a wide range of steel products for construction, automotive, shipbuilding, and industrial applications. JFE Holdings also provides engineering services, including infrastructure development and environmental solutions. The company focuses on technological innovation to improve steel quality, production efficiency, and environmental performance. Its operations include raw material procurement, steel production, and product distribution on a global scale. JFE Holdings is involved in research and development to advance materials science and sustainable manufacturing practices. The company maintains a network of subsidiaries and affiliates to support its diverse business activities. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, JFE Holdings plays a significant role in the global steel industry and related engineering fields.

JFE Holdings, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trades, with JFE Holdings, Inc. currently at ¥1825.63. The intraday range extends from ¥1815.88 to ¥1854.74, reflecting a daily change of -1.0056%.

FAQ: JFE Holdings, Inc. (5411)

What is the current price of 5411 stock?

JFE Holdings, Inc. ended the day at ¥1825.63.

Does 5411 pay dividends?

JFE Holdings, Inc. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 5411 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

JFE Holdings, Inc. operates in the UAE through a subsidiary located in Dubai Industrial City.

What is 5411 best known for?

The company is most famous for its steel manufacturing and engineering services.

What assets are typically shown together with 5411?

Commonly shown alongside 5411: Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd, iShares MSCI EMU Small Cap UCITS ETF, Adamas Trust Inc