Trade Clarkson PLC - CKN CFD

What is Clarkson (CKN)?

Clarkson is a global provider of integrated shipping services and market intelligence. The company offers a range of services including shipbroking, research, financial services, and support for shipowners, charterers, and other maritime industry participants. Clarkson's operations cover various sectors such as dry bulk, tanker, gas, and container shipping. It facilitates the chartering and sale and purchase of vessels, as well as the provision of market data and consultancy. The company supports clients in managing shipping assets and navigating market conditions. With a network of offices worldwide, Clarkson serves a diverse client base including shipowners, operators, and investors. Its expertise contributes to the efficiency and transparency of the global shipping industry. The firm is recognized for its comprehensive market coverage and longstanding presence in maritime services.

Clarkson Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session volatility, with Clarkson priced at £47.43. The trading range has spanned from £46.77 to £47.79, posting a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: Clarkson (CKN)

What is the current price of CKN stock?

The current price stands at £47.43.

Does CKN pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CKN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Clarkson has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is CKN best known for?

Clarkson is most famous for its shipping services including broking, finance, and support.

What assets are typically shown together with CKN?

Commonly shown alongside CKN: Gotham 1000 Value ETF, HEXAGON COMPOSITES, Cirrus Logic, Inc.