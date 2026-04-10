Trade City Of London Investment Trust - CTY CFD

What is City Of London Investment (CTY)?

City of London Investment Group plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company specializing in private equity and real estate investments. The company primarily focuses on investing in private equity funds and direct investments across various sectors, aiming to generate long-term capital growth. It operates by partnering with established private equity managers and acquiring stakes in private equity funds, as well as making direct investments in private companies. Additionally, the company has a significant allocation to real estate assets, which provides diversification to its portfolio. City of London Investment Group plc is known for its active management approach, seeking to optimize returns through careful selection and monitoring of its investments. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and serves investors interested in exposure to private equity and real estate markets. Its operations are centered on delivering value through a combination of income generation and capital appreciation, maintaining a diversified investment strategy to manage risk.

City Of London Investment Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, with City Of London Investment trading at £5.711. The intraday price has ranged from £5.614 to £5.704, reflecting a daily change of +0.8867%.

FAQ: City Of London Investment (CTY)

What is the current price of CTY stock?

The price is currently £5.711.

Does CTY pay dividends?

City Of London Investment pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CTY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

City Of London Investment operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without a direct office or subsidiary.

What is CTY best known for?

City Of London Investment is most famous for its investment trust focusing on UK commercial property assets.

What assets are typically shown together with CTY?

Commonly shown alongside CTY: Dana Incorporated, Buru Energy, Aviva