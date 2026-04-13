Trade Dana Incorporated - DAN CFD

What is Dana Incorporated (DAN)?

Dana Incorporated is an American company specializing in the design, manufacture, and distribution of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for various markets, including automotive, commercial vehicle, and off-highway equipment. The company provides a range of products such as axles, driveshafts, transmissions, and sealing solutions that contribute to vehicle performance and efficiency. Founded in the early 20th century, Dana Incorporated has developed a global presence with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across multiple continents. Its technologies support both traditional internal combustion engines and alternative propulsion systems, including electric and hybrid vehicles. The company serves a diverse customer base, including original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket clients. Dana Incorporated is known for its focus on innovation and engineering expertise, aiming to address evolving industry demands related to emissions, fuel economy, and vehicle electrification. Its operations encompass research and development, production, and customer service, positioning it as a key player in the automotive supply chain.

Dana Incorporated Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market activity, with Dana Incorporated trading at $36.68. It has moved within an intraday range of $35.71 to $36.43, showing a daily percentage change of -0.0275%.

FAQ: Dana Incorporated (DAN)

What is the current price of DAN stock?

The current trading price is $36.68.

Does DAN pay dividends?

Dana Incorporated pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DAN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Dana Incorporated does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE but operates via distributors.

What is DAN best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management products.

What assets are typically shown together with DAN?

Commonly shown alongside DAN: Ramsay Health Care Limited, Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF