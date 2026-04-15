Trade Ramsay Health Care Limited - RHCau CFD

What is Ramsay Health Care Limited (RHCau)?

Ramsay Health Care Limited is a global healthcare provider operating a network of hospitals and clinics. Founded in Australia, the company delivers a range of medical services including surgical, medical, and psychiatric care. It operates in multiple countries, providing private healthcare services across diverse specialties. Ramsay Health Care focuses on patient care, hospital management, and health services, including rehabilitation and aged care. The company is known for its integrated approach to healthcare delivery, combining clinical expertise with operational efficiency. Its facilities often include advanced medical technologies and multidisciplinary teams. Ramsay Health Care also engages in partnerships and collaborations within the healthcare sector to enhance service quality and accessibility. The organization’s structure supports both acute and elective care, addressing various patient needs. It is recognized as one of the largest private hospital operators in the regions where it operates, contributing significantly to the healthcare infrastructure.

Ramsay Health Care Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trade, as Ramsay Health Care Limited trades at A$40.65. The stock's price has moved between A$39.69 and A$40.65, showing a daily change of +2.3479%.

FAQ: Ramsay Health Care Limited (RHCau)

What is the current price of RHCau stock?

The last traded price is A$40.65.

Does RHCau pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does RHCau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ramsay Health Care Limited has an established presence in the UAE through regional offices.

What is RHCau best known for?

The company is most famous for operating private hospitals and healthcare facilities.

What assets are typically shown together with RHCau?

Commonly shown alongside RHCau: Marqeta, Verisk, Societe Generale