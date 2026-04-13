Trade Church & Dwight Company Inc - CHD CFD

What is Church & Dwight Company Inc (CHD)?

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. is an American manufacturer of household products headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey. Founded in 1846, the company is known for its diverse portfolio that includes well-known brands in personal care, home care, and specialty products. Its product range encompasses items such as baking soda, laundry detergents, oral care products, and other consumer goods. The company operates through various segments, focusing on innovation and consumer needs across multiple markets. Church & Dwight has a history of strategic acquisitions to expand its brand offerings and market presence. It serves both retail and industrial customers, maintaining a significant footprint in North America and other international markets. The company emphasizes research and development to enhance product performance and sustainability. Its operations include manufacturing, marketing, and distribution, supported by a network of subsidiaries and partnerships. Church & Dwight is recognized for its commitment to quality and consumer trust in the competitive consumer goods industry.

Church & Dwight Company Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market fluctuations, with Church & Dwight Company Inc priced at $94.48. It has experienced intraday movements between $93.58 and $95.17 and a daily change of -1.112%.

FAQ: Church & Dwight Company Inc (CHD)

What is the current price of CHD stock?

The last traded price is $94.48.

Does CHD pay dividends?

Church & Dwight Company Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CHD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Church & Dwight Company Inc operates in the UAE through a registered subsidiary in Dubai Internet City.

What is CHD best known for?

The company is most famous for its consumer household products including baking soda and personal care items.

What assets are typically shown together with CHD?

Commonly shown alongside CHD: Liontrust Asset Management Plc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Veralto Corp