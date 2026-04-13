Trade Caterpillar - CAT CFD

What is Caterpillar (CAT)?

Caterpillar Inc. is a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Founded in the early 20th century, the company has established a significant global presence, serving customers in various industries including construction, mining, agriculture, and energy. Caterpillar's product portfolio includes heavy machinery such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, and motor graders, as well as engines and power systems. The company operates through multiple segments, focusing on equipment manufacturing, financial products, and services. Caterpillar is known for its emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and operational efficiency, often integrating advanced technologies into its machinery to enhance productivity and reduce environmental impact. Its extensive dealer network supports customers worldwide, providing parts, maintenance, and repair services. Headquartered in the United States, Caterpillar has a diverse workforce and manufacturing facilities across several countries, contributing to its status as a prominent player in the industrial equipment sector.

Caterpillar Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, as Caterpillar stands at $787.31. The intraday movement ranges from $781.25 to $798.1, marking a change of -0.377%.

FAQ: Caterpillar (CAT)

What is the current price of CAT stock?

The latest trading price is $787.31.

Does CAT pay dividends?

Caterpillar pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CAT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Caterpillar operates in the UAE with a regional office and authorized dealers.

What is CAT best known for?

Caterpillar is most famous for manufacturing heavy construction and mining equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with CAT?

Commonly shown alongside CAT: TransDigm Group Inc (USA), SMG, ProShares Short Russell2000