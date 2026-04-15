Trade The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company - SMG CFD

What is SMG (SMG)?

SMG, also known as Shanghai Media Group, is a major Chinese media conglomerate engaged in television broadcasting, radio, film production, and digital media services. The company operates a diverse portfolio of media outlets, including multiple television channels, radio stations, and online platforms. SMG produces a wide range of content such as news, entertainment, documentaries, and cultural programming. It also participates in advertising, event management, and media technology development. The company plays a significant role in China’s media industry, contributing to content creation and distribution across traditional and new media channels. SMG’s operations support the integration of media resources to enhance audience reach and engagement. It collaborates with domestic and international partners to expand its media offerings and technological capabilities.

SMG Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the trading activity, with SMG priced at $62.65. It has moved within a daily range of $60.34 to $62.52, showing a percentage change of +0.7758%.

FAQ: SMG (SMG)

What is the current price of SMG stock?

SMG's last price is $62.65.

Does SMG pay dividends?

SMG pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SMG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

SMG has a registered presence in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

What is SMG best known for?

SMG is most famous for its media and entertainment services.

What assets are typically shown together with SMG?

Commonly shown alongside SMG: Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited, Heidelbergcement, Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.