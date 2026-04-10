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Trade BMW AG - BMW CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:28:13
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.2
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeGermany
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close81.99
Open82.37
1-Year Change29.49%
Day's Range82.25 - 84.05

Trade BMW AG - BMW CFD

What is BMW (BMW)?

BMW AG is a German multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles. The company is known for producing premium vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. BMW's product portfolio includes luxury cars, sports vehicles, and electric models, emphasizing innovation, performance, and quality. The company operates globally, with manufacturing facilities and sales networks in multiple regions. BMW invests in research and development focused on automotive technology, including electrification, autonomous driving, and connectivity. Its business strategy integrates sustainability initiatives and adaptation to evolving consumer preferences. BMW also provides financial services related to vehicle financing and leasing. The company holds a significant position in the global automotive industry, recognized for engineering excellence and brand prestige.

BMW Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading momentum, with BMW currently priced at €84.03. The session's price range is from €82.03 to €84.21, with a daily percentage change of +2.6595%.

FAQ: BMW (BMW)

What is the current price of BMW stock?

BMW's current price is €84.03.

Does BMW pay dividends?

BMW pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does BMW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

BMW has an official regional office in Dubai, UAE.

What is BMW best known for?

BMW is most famous for its luxury automobiles and motorcycles.

What assets are typically shown together with BMW?

Commonly shown alongside BMW: Ibotta Inc, VEON Ltd, Applied Digital Corp

Latest shares articles

BMW stock forecast
BMW stock forecast: Third-party price targets
BMW shares are actively followed by traders due to the company’s global manufacturing footprint, exposure to key markets such as China, and ongoing investment in electrification. Explore BMW’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
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