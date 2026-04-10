Trade BMW AG - BMW CFD

What is BMW (BMW)?

BMW AG is a German multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles. The company is known for producing premium vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. BMW's product portfolio includes luxury cars, sports vehicles, and electric models, emphasizing innovation, performance, and quality. The company operates globally, with manufacturing facilities and sales networks in multiple regions. BMW invests in research and development focused on automotive technology, including electrification, autonomous driving, and connectivity. Its business strategy integrates sustainability initiatives and adaptation to evolving consumer preferences. BMW also provides financial services related to vehicle financing and leasing. The company holds a significant position in the global automotive industry, recognized for engineering excellence and brand prestige.

BMW Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading momentum, with BMW currently priced at €84.03. The session's price range is from €82.03 to €84.21, with a daily percentage change of +2.6595%.

FAQ: BMW (BMW)

What is the current price of BMW stock?

BMW's current price is €84.03.

Does BMW pay dividends?

BMW pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does BMW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

BMW has an official regional office in Dubai, UAE.

What is BMW best known for?

BMW is most famous for its luxury automobiles and motorcycles.

What assets are typically shown together with BMW?

Commonly shown alongside BMW: Ibotta Inc, VEON Ltd, Applied Digital Corp