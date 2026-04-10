Trade Basf SE - BASd CFD

What is Basf (BASd)?

BASF is a German multinational chemical company and one of the largest chemical producers worldwide. The company operates across various segments including chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition, and agriculture. BASF develops and manufactures a wide range of products such as plastics, performance chemicals, crop protection agents, and specialty chemicals. Its operations involve research and development, production, and sales, serving industries like automotive, construction, agriculture, and consumer goods. BASF emphasizes sustainability and innovation, focusing on developing products and processes that reduce environmental impact and enhance resource efficiency. The company maintains a global presence with production sites and subsidiaries around the world.

Basf Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the trading session, with Basf trading at €55.01. The price has fluctuated between €53.14 and €54.94 today, showing a daily change of +2.6552%.

FAQ: Basf (BASd)

What is the current price of BASd stock?

BASF's latest share price is €55.01.

Does BASd pay dividends?

BASF pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BASd have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

BASF operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is BASd best known for?

BASF is most famous for its chemical products and innovations.

What assets are typically shown together with BASd?

Commonly shown alongside BASd: Forrester Research Inc, ANGI Homeservices, Gateley Holdings PLC