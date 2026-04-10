Trade Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA - BHW CFD

What is Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA (BHW)?

Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA is a financial institution based in Poland, offering a range of banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. Established in the 19th century, it is one of the oldest banks in the country, with a long history of providing commercial banking, investment services, and asset management. The bank operates through a network of branches and digital platforms, facilitating retail banking products such as deposits, loans, and payment services. It also provides corporate banking solutions including financing, treasury services, and advisory. The institution plays a significant role in Poland's financial sector and maintains partnerships with international financial entities. Its operations emphasize regulatory compliance, risk management, and customer service within the evolving banking landscape. The bank's governance structure includes a supervisory board and management team responsible for strategic decisions and operational oversight. It is subject to oversight by national and European financial regulatory authorities, ensuring adherence to banking standards and practices.

Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market action affecting VRG SA, currently priced at zł119.001. It has seen a low of zł117.199 and a high of zł119.799 so far, with a daily change of +1.0222%.

FAQ: Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA (BHW)

What is the current price of BHW stock?

The current price is zł119.001.

Does BHW pay dividends?

Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BHW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA has an official regional presence in the UAE, including an office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is BHW best known for?

The bank is most famous for providing comprehensive banking and financial services in Poland.

What assets are typically shown together with BHW?

Commonly shown alongside BHW: Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc, Eni, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corporation