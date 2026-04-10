Trade Algonquin Power & Utilities Corporation - AQN CFD

What is Algonquin Power & Utilities Corporation (AQN)?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corporation is a diversified generation, transmission, and distribution utility company. It owns and operates renewable energy assets including hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal power facilities. The company also provides utility services such as water and natural gas distribution. Algonquin focuses on sustainable energy solutions and infrastructure development across North America. Its portfolio includes regulated utilities and non-regulated power generation assets, contributing to a balanced mix of stable cash flows and growth opportunities. The company emphasizes environmental responsibility and innovation in its operations.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by fluctuating activity for Loblaw Cos Ltd, trading at C$8.85. The price range today extends from C$8.69 to C$8.87, with a corresponding daily change of +0.9185%.

FAQ: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corporation (AQN)

What is the current price of AQN stock?

The last recorded price is C$8.85.

Does AQN pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AQN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corporation does not have a direct office in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is AQN best known for?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corporation is most famous for its renewable energy and utility services.

What assets are typically shown together with AQN?

Commonly shown alongside AQN: MPLX, RWE, Allot Ltd