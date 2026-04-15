Trade Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc - PEW CFD

What is Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc (PEW)?

Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc is a company engaged in the digital retail and e-commerce sector, specializing in the sale of firearms, ammunition, and related accessories. It operates online platforms that facilitate the purchase and distribution of these products, adhering to applicable regulatory requirements. The company focuses on providing a streamlined digital experience for customers seeking firearms and shooting supplies. It operates within the broader retail industry, integrating technology to manage inventory, customer service, and compliance. Grabagun Digital Holdings serves a niche market with attention to legal and safety standards governing the sale of firearms and related goods.

Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading, with HEICO Corp Class A quoted at $2.95. It has experienced a daily price range from $2.88 to $2.95, yielding a daily change of -0.3436%.

FAQ: Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc (PEW)

What is the current price of PEW stock?

Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc's current price is $2.95.

Does PEW pay dividends?

Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc does not pay dividends.

Does PEW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc operates through partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is PEW best known for?

Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc is most famous for its digital marketing and advertising services.

What assets are typically shown together with PEW?

Commonly shown alongside PEW: Leroy Seafood, Tenable, iShares MSCI Norway ETF