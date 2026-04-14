Trade Ampol Limited - ALDau CFD

What is Ampol Limited (ALDau)?

Ampol Limited is an Australian company involved in the supply, distribution, and retail of petroleum products and related services. It operates a network of service stations and fuel supply points across Australia and New Zealand. The company’s activities include refining, importing, and marketing fuels such as petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel. Ampol also provides lubricants and convenience retail offerings at its service locations. The company focuses on maintaining supply chain reliability and meeting energy demand in its markets. It engages in initiatives related to energy transition, including exploring alternative fuels and sustainability practices. Ampol operates within the regulatory frameworks governing energy and environmental standards. Its infrastructure includes terminals, pipelines, and storage facilities supporting fuel distribution.

Ampol Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading, with Ampol Limited at A$34.01. Its price has fluctuated within the range of A$33.53 to A$33.92, accompanied by a daily change of +0.2665%.

FAQ: Ampol Limited (ALDau)

What is the current price of ALDau stock?

The current price stands at A$34.01.

Does ALDau pay dividends?

Ampol Limited pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ALDau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ampol Limited has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is ALDau best known for?

Ampol Limited is most famous for its fuel and energy distribution services.

What assets are typically shown together with ALDau?

Commonly shown alongside ALDau: Jacobs Engineering Group, Insurance Australia Group, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc