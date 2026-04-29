Trade Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - HST CFD

What is Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The company primarily invests in premium hotel properties located in major urban markets and resort destinations. Its portfolio consists of a diverse range of properties operated under well-known brand names, catering to both business and leisure travelers. Host Hotels & Resorts focuses on acquiring, managing, and disposing of hotel assets to optimize portfolio performance and shareholder value. The company operates through a strategy that emphasizes high-quality properties with strong market positions, often partnering with leading hotel management companies. It is headquartered in the United States and is recognized as one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs. The company’s operations include asset management, property management, and capital allocation to maintain and enhance its portfolio. Its business model is influenced by trends in the hospitality industry, including travel demand, economic cycles, and consumer preferences.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, as Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is currently at $20.97. The intraday range has varied from $20.75 to $21, with a daily change of -0.1437%.

FAQ: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

What is the current price of HST stock?

The last traded price is $20.97.

Does HST pay dividends?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc pays dividends.

Does HST have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc has a registered presence in DIFC, Dubai, UAE.

What is HST best known for?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is most famous for owning and managing luxury and upscale hotels.

What assets are typically shown together with HST?

Commonly shown alongside HST: Maximus Inc., Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, DPM Metals Inc