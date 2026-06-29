Trade Jacobs Engineering Group - J

What is Jacobs Engineering Group (J)?

Jacobs Engineering Group is a global professional services firm that provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company operates across various sectors including infrastructure, aerospace, defense, environmental, and advanced facilities. Jacobs offers a wide range of services such as consulting, design, engineering, construction management, and operations and maintenance. Established with a focus on delivering complex projects, the firm serves clients in both the public and private sectors. Its expertise spans multiple disciplines, including architecture, engineering, and project management, supporting infrastructure development and sustainability initiatives worldwide. Jacobs is known for integrating technology and innovation to address challenges in urban development, energy, and environmental management. The company maintains a presence in numerous countries, enabling it to undertake large-scale projects and provide localized solutions. Its organizational structure supports multidisciplinary collaboration aimed at improving operational efficiency and project outcomes. Jacobs Engineering Group continues to contribute to global infrastructure and industrial development through its comprehensive service offerings.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the trading session, with Jacobs Engineering Group at $124.4. Intraday, prices moved within the range of $121.36 to $125.96, reflecting a daily change of +1.3456%.

FAQ: Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

What is the current price of J stock?

Jacobs Engineering Group is currently priced at $124.4.

Does J pay dividends?

Jacobs Engineering Group pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does J have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Jacobs Engineering Group maintains a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is J best known for?

Jacobs Engineering Group is most famous for its engineering and construction services.

What assets are typically shown together with J?

Commonly shown alongside J: SPDR S&P U.S. Financials Select Sector UCITS ETF, Abacus Group, Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF