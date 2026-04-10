Trade Allianz SE - ALVd CFD

What is Allianz (ALVd)?

Allianz SE is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Munich, Germany. It operates primarily in the insurance and asset management sectors, offering a broad range of products including property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, and asset management services. Founded in 1890, Allianz has grown to become one of the world's largest insurers and asset managers by revenue and assets under management. The company serves both individual and corporate clients globally, with operations spanning Europe, the Americas, Asia, and other regions. Allianz is known for its diversified business model, which integrates insurance underwriting with investment management. The company also engages in banking and other financial services through various subsidiaries. Allianz places emphasis on risk management, sustainability, and innovation within its operations. Its organizational structure includes multiple business segments that address different market needs, contributing to its position as a key player in the global financial services industry.

Allianz Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the current market activity, with Allianz trading at €378.6. Throughout the session, prices moved between €376.3 and €379.9, showing a daily change of +0.2385%.

FAQ: Allianz (ALVd)

What is the current price of ALVd stock?

Allianz's current price is €378.6.

Does ALVd pay dividends?

Allianz pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ALVd have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Allianz has a registered presence in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

What is ALVd best known for?

Allianz is most famous for its insurance and asset management services.

What assets are typically shown together with ALVd?

Commonly shown alongside ALVd: Hino Motors, Ltd., Unum, Cardinal Health