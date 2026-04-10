Trade Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc - ARE CFD

What is Alexandria RE Equities (ARE)?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities is a real estate investment trust specializing in urban office properties designed for the life sciences and technology industries. The company develops, owns, and operates properties primarily located in innovation clusters across the United States. Its portfolio includes laboratory, office, and research facilities tailored to meet the needs of companies in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and technology sectors. Alexandria Real Estate Equities focuses on creating environments that foster collaboration and innovation among tenants. The company pursues development projects, property acquisitions, and redevelopment initiatives to expand and enhance its holdings. It emphasizes sustainability and advanced building technologies in its developments. Alexandria Real Estate Equities plays a significant role in supporting the infrastructure of scientific research and development through its specialized real estate offerings.

Alexandria RE Equities Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market developments, with Alexandria RE Equities at $42.39. It has traded between $41.63 and $44.55 today, marking a daily change of -4.0264%.

FAQ: Alexandria RE Equities (ARE)

What is the current price of ARE stock?

The stock is currently priced at $42.39.

Does ARE pay dividends?

Alexandria RE Equities pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ARE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Alexandria RE Equities operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without a direct regional office.

What is ARE best known for?

It is most famous for its focus on life science and technology campuses.

What assets are typically shown together with ARE?

Commonly shown alongside ARE: First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, PubMatic, Inc., AGCO Corporation