Trade Aarhuskarlshamn - AAK CFD

What is Aarhuskarlshamn (AAK)?

Aarhuskarlshamn is a Swedish company specializing in the production and supply of vegetable oils and fats. It serves the food industry, as well as the technical and feed sectors, by providing a range of products derived from natural raw materials. The company focuses on refining and processing oils and fats to meet specific customer requirements, emphasizing quality and sustainability. Aarhuskarlshamn operates with an integrated approach to sourcing, production, and distribution, supporting various applications including food ingredients, industrial uses, and animal nutrition. The company is involved in initiatives to promote sustainable agriculture and responsible sourcing practices. Its operations reflect attention to environmental impact and resource efficiency within the supply chain.

Aarhuskarlshamn Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market dynamics, as Aarhuskarlshamn trades at kr248.5. Its daily range spans from kr241 to kr248, reflecting a change of +1.0204%.

FAQ: Aarhuskarlshamn (AAK)

What is the current price of AAK stock?

Aarhuskarlshamn's current price is kr248.5.

Does AAK pay dividends?

Aarhuskarlshamn pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AAK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Aarhuskarlshamn operates in the UAE exclusively through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is AAK best known for?

Aarhuskarlshamn is most famous for producing high-quality vegetable oils and fats for the food industry.

What assets are typically shown together with AAK?

Commonly shown alongside AAK: Grange Resources Limited, AUB Group Limited, Ventas