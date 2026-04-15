Trade Grange Resources Limited - GRRau CFD

What is Grange Resources Limited (GRRau)?

Grange Resources Limited is an Australian company engaged in the mining and production of iron ore. The company operates primarily in Tasmania, focusing on the extraction and processing of magnetite ore. Grange Resources manages the Savage River mine, which is a significant source of high-grade iron ore concentrate. The company’s operations include mining, concentrating, and exporting iron ore products to international markets. Grange Resources emphasizes sustainable mining practices and environmental management in its operations. The company also invests in infrastructure and technology to optimize production efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Its business activities contribute to the supply chain of steel manufacturing, serving customers globally. Grange Resources operates within the broader mining sector, which involves exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral resources. The company’s strategic focus includes maintaining resource reserves, operational safety, and compliance with regulatory requirements. Grange Resources plays a role in the regional economy through employment and community engagement initiatives.

Grange Resources Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest market fluctuations, with Grange Resources Limited standing at A$0.1802. Trading has occurred between A$0.1698 and A$0.1798, showing a daily move of -2.8604%.

FAQ: Grange Resources Limited (GRRau)

What is the current price of GRRau stock?

Grange Resources Limited is currently priced at A$0.1802.

Does GRRau pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does GRRau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Grange Resources Limited does not have a registered presence or office in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is GRRau best known for?

Grange Resources Limited is most famous for its production and export of iron ore.

What assets are typically shown together with GRRau?

Commonly shown alongside GRRau: Middlesex Water Co, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.