Trade AUB Group Limited - AUBau CFD

What is AUB Group Limited (AUBau)?

AUB Group Limited is an Australian company providing insurance broking and underwriting agency services. It operates through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates offering a range of insurance products, including general insurance, commercial insurance, and specialty insurance solutions. The company serves individuals, businesses, and institutional clients, facilitating risk management and insurance placement. AUB Group Limited’s business model integrates brokerage services with underwriting capabilities, enabling tailored insurance offerings. It operates within the financial services sector, focusing on distribution, customer service, and product innovation. The company’s activities include risk assessment, policy administration, and claims management. AUB Group Limited leverages market relationships and expertise to navigate the insurance industry landscape in Australia and select international markets.

AUB Group Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market trades, as AUB Group Limited is valued at A$24.875. Its intraday range extends from A$24.375 to A$24.984, showing a daily percentage move of +1.7736%.

FAQ: AUB Group Limited (AUBau)

What is the current price of AUBau stock?

The current price is A$24.875.

Does AUBau pay dividends?

AUB Group Limited pays dividends to shareholders.

Does AUBau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

AUB Group Limited does not have a direct presence in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is AUBau best known for?

The company is most famous for providing insurance broking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with AUBau?

Commonly shown alongside AUBau: Clear Street Group Inc., Nano-X Imaging Ltd., Microvast Holdings, Inc.