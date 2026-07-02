Trade Ventas, Inc. - VTR

What is Ventas (VTR)?

Ventas is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of properties primarily in the healthcare sector. The company’s portfolio includes senior housing communities, medical office buildings, life science centers, and hospitals. Ventas focuses on providing real estate solutions to healthcare providers, aiming to support the delivery of patient care through its property assets. The company operates across various geographic regions, with a presence in the United States and Canada. Ventas engages in leasing properties to a diverse group of tenants, including healthcare operators and organizations involved in medical research and services. The company’s business model centers on generating income through rental payments and property appreciation. Ventas also participates in development and redevelopment projects to enhance its portfolio. The company’s operations are subject to regulatory considerations typical of the healthcare and real estate industries. Ventas is recognized for its role in the intersection of real estate investment and healthcare infrastructure.

Ventas Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market dynamics as Ventas trades at $92.19. It has experienced a range from $89.43 to $91.9, with a daily change of +2.5787%.

FAQ: Ventas (VTR)

What is the current price of VTR stock?

The current price stands at $92.19.

Does VTR pay dividends?

Ventas pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does VTR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ventas has a registered office presence in the UAE, located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is VTR best known for?

The company is most famous for its real estate investment trust specializing in healthcare properties.

What assets are typically shown together with VTR?

Commonly shown alongside VTR: Rightmove, TopBuild Corp, Kathmandu Holdings Limited