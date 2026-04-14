Handeln Japan Tobacco Inc. - 2914 CFD

Über Japan Tobacco Inc

JAPAN TOBACCO INC. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the tobacco business, the pharmaceutical business and the processed food business. The Company operates in four business segments. The Domestic Tobacco segment is engaged in the production and sale of manufactured tobacco in Japan (including domestic duty-free market and China, Hong Kong and Macao markets under the jurisdiction of China Business Division). The International Tobacco segment is engaged in the production and sale of manufactured tobacco overseas. The Medical segment is engaged in the research, development, production and sale of medical drugs. The Food Processing segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of frozen and ambient temperature processed foods, bakery, seasoning, among others. The Company is also involved in the leasing of real estate.

Der aktuelle realtimekurs der Japan Tobacco Inc. Aktie beträgt 5885.6 JPY. Der aktienchart ermöglicht Investoren, die Entwicklung der Aktie und den aktienkurs besser nachzuvollziehen und fundierte Entscheidungen beim Handeln von Aktien und CFDs zu treffen.

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