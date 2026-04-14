Trade XP Inc - XP CFD

About XP Inc

Xp Inc is a Brazil-based company engaged in the financial services industry. The Company offers financial products and services through multiple channels, such as brokerage, investment advisory and asset management services. Its business activities include educating new classes of investors, democratizing access to a multiple financial service, developing financial products and technology applications, and providing customer service. The Company operates Open Product Platform, a financial product platform, which provides clients with access to over 600 investment products, including equity and fixed income securities, mutual and hedge funds, structured products, life insurance, pension plans, real-estate investment funds (REITs), among others. The Company serves retail clients, international clients and corporate and institutional clients in Brazil, such us fund managers, private banks, corporate treasuries and insurance companies.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, XP Inc revenues increased 48% to R$12.08B. Net income increased 73% to R$3.59B. Revenues reflect Net income from financial instruments at increase from R$2.95B to R$7.44B, Net revenue from services rendered increase of 24% to R$6.2B. Basic Earnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items increased from R$3.71 to R$6.43.