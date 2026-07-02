Trade Williams Sonoma - WSM

About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (Williams-Sonoma) is a specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company’s brands include Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company's e-commerce Websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. These brands are also part of the Company's free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. The Company operates approximately 581 stores, which include 538 stores in 42 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, 21 stores in Canada, 19 stores in Australia and three stores in the United Kingdom. It also has franchise agreements with third parties in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India that operates approximately 136 franchised locations, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 30 January 2022, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. revenues increased 22% to $8.25B. Net income increased 65% to $1.13B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from Merchandise Margins, Total -% increase of 13% to 44%, Interest (income) expense, net decrease of 89% to $1.9M (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 03/11, 253,125,000 auth., 104,980,876 issd. Insiders control 12.51% .IPO 7/90, 1,027,000 shares @$25.50 by Montgomery Secs. 5/02, 5/98, 2-for-1 stock splits; 9/94, 2/94, 6/90, 6/89, 3-for-2 stock splits.