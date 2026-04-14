Trade Weibo Corporation - WB CFD
About Weibo Corp (ADR)
Weibo Corp is a China-based company mainly engaged in social media advertising business. The Company operates two segments. Advertising and Marketing segment mainly provides a full range of advertising customization and marketing solutions. Value-added Services segment mainly provides services such as membership services on social platforms, online games, live broadcasts, social e-commerce and others. The Company's main product is the social platform Weibo.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Weibo Corp (ADR) revenues increased 34% to $2.26B. Net income increased 37% to $428.3M. Revenues reflect Advertising & Marketing segment increase of 33% to $1.98B, Value-added services segment increase of 36% to $276.3M. Net income benefited from Investment-related impairment decrease of 50% to $106.8M (expense), Other income (expense), net increase of 83% to $9.2M (income).