Trade Waters - WAT

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation is a specialty measurement company that primarily designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) ultra-performance liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The Company’s segments include Waters and TA. The Waters operating segment is designing, manufacturing, selling and servicing liquid chromatography (LC) and MS instruments, columns and other precision chemistry consumables that can be integrated and used along with other analytical instruments. The TA operating segment is designing, manufacturing, selling and servicing thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instruments. Its LC and LC-MS instruments are utilized in a range of industries to detect, identify, monitor and measure the chemical, physical and biological composition of materials, and to purify compounds.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Waters Corporation revenues increased 18% to $2.79B. Net income increased 33% to $692.8M. Revenues reflect Waters Instrument Systems segment increase of 22% to $1.09B, Waters service segment increase of 10% to $876.6M, China segment increase of 29% to $521.1M, Europe segment increase of 17% to $784.9M. Net income benefited from Other expense increase from $1.8M (expense) to $17.2M (income).

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 09/11, 400M auth., 151,661,000 issd., less 60,129,000 shs. in Treas. @ $2.58B. Insiders control 3.55%. IPO 11/95, 10,937,500 shs. @ $15 byMerrill Lynch. PO6/96, 11.5M shs. (0 by Co.) @ $26.50 by Merrill Lynch.8/00, 6/99, 2-for-1 splits. *FY'00, '02 Qs are restated for acctg changes.