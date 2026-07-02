Trade Waste Connections - WCN

About Waste Connections Inc (USA)

Waste Connections, Inc. is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with recycling and resource recovery, in markets across 44 states in the United States and six provinces in Canada. The Company provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the United States, as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. The Company operates through five geographic segments: Southern, Eastern, Western, Central, and Canada. It offers a range of commercial services, including commercial waste collection, commercial recycling, shredding service, dumpster rental, intermodal container services, and portable toilets services. In addition, the Company also provides residential services such as residential garbage collection, residential yard waste removal, and residential dumpster rental services.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Waste Connections Inc (USA) revenues increased 13% to $6.15B. Net income increased from $204.7M to $618M. Revenues reflect Commercial segment increase of 13% to $1.81B, Residential segment increase of 10% to $1.67B, Central segment increase of 19% to $1.05B, Eastern segment increase of 11% to $1.52B. Net income benefited from Impairments and other operating items decrease of 93% to $32.3M (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock no par, 4/11, unlimited no. auth., 120,737,000 issd. Insiders own 6.66%.