Trade Wallbox N.V. - WBX

About Wallbox NV

Wallbox NV, formerly known as Wallbox BV, is a Spain-based holding company engaged in the development of technology solutions for the automotive industry. The Company offers electric vehicles charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use. Its product portfolio includes Quasar, a direct current bidirectional charger for home use; Supernova and Hypernova, direct current fast and ultrafast chargers for public use; and a suite of alternating current charging solutions and smart energy management software. The Firm is present in Europe, Asia and the Americas. The Company holds interest in several subsidiaries, such as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II and Wall Box Chargers SL.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020, Wallbox NV revenues increased from EUR8M to EUR19.7M. Net loss increased 86% to EUR11.4M. Revenues reflect EMEA: Europe-Middle East Asia segment increase from EUR8.3M to EUR19.7M, APAC: Asia-Pacific segment increase from EUR0K to EUR57K, NORAM: North America segment increase from EUR0K to EUR1K, Norway segment increase from EUR531K to EUR3.3M, Netherlands segment increase from EUR468K to EUR2M.